Who Got The Work

Theodore W. Seitz and Nasseem S. Ramin of Dykema Gossett have entered appearances for County of Wayne, Eric Sabree and David Szymanski in a pending foreclosure lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 19 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Castmore Law on behalf of Lyndon's LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson, is 2:22-cv-11942, Lyndon's LLC v. City of Detroit et al.

Real Estate

October 04, 2022, 7:38 AM