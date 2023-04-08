New Suit

Polsinelli sued the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and several federal officials on Friday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Lyndon Woods Care & Rehab Center, a skilled nursing facility. The suit seeks an emergency injunction to prevent the federal defendants from terminating the plaintiff's Medicare provider agreement and imposing other sanctions that would require the facility to stop providing services and relocate residents. The case is 1:23-cv-01513, Lyndon Woods Care & Rehab Center, LLC v. Beccera et al.

April 08, 2023, 12:13 PM

Lyndon Woods Care & Rehab Center, LLC

Polsinelli

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

John Gilford

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Atlanta Regional Office (Region 4)

Xavier Beccera

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision