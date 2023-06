Removed To Federal Court

Mayer Brown removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Wells Fargo and Homesite Insurance Co. of Illinois to Illinois Northern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Koranslcy, Bouwer & Poracky on behalf of Tommy Lynch. The case is 1:23-cv-03810, Lynch v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 15, 2023, 7:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Tommy Lynch

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Homesite Insurance Company of Illinois

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute