Who Got The Work

Lucia Nale, Clare E. Myers and Michael H. Bornhorst of Mayer Brown have entered appearances for Wells Fargo Bank in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit was filed June 15 in Illinois Northern District Court by Koransky, Bouwer & Poracky on behalf of Tommy Lynch, who accuses Wells Fargo of failing to pay homeowners insurance premiums for the plaintiff's home in accordance with an executed mortgage loan agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-03810, Lynch v. Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 31, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Tommy Lynch

Plaintiffs

Koransky & Bouwer, PC

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.

Homesite Insurance Company of Illinois

defendant counsels

American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Mayer Brown

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute