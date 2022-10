Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kuluva, Armijo & Garcia on Monday removed a lawsuit against Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination and retaliation, was filed by Abramson Labor Group on behalf of Brandon Lynch. The case is 2:22-cv-01908, Lynch v. Ulta Salon, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 2:48 PM