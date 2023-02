Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a lawsuit against Bexley Silverado, also known as Weinstein Properties, to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Leah Lynch, who contends that the defendant wrongfully denied her request for emotional support pet accommodations. The case is 1:23-cv-00158, Lynch v. Bexley Silverado (Weinstein Properties).

Real Estate

February 10, 2023, 8:25 PM