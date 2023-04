New Suit - Consumer

Ford Motor Co. and other defendants were sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The court action, over a motorhome's allegedly faulty tire pressure monitoring system, was brought by Burdge Law Office on behalf of Myra L. Lynch and Terry L. Lynch. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-00717, Lynch et al v. Forest River, Inc. et al.

Automotive

April 06, 2023, 3:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Myra L. Lynch

Terry L. Lynch

Burdge Law Office

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Avalon RV Center, Inc.

Forest River, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract