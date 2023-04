Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Armstrong Teasdale on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against contractor Belfor USA Group to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Shaffer Lombardo Shurin and Horn Aylward & Bandy on behalf of Thomas L. Lynch and Valerie Lynch. The case is 4:23-cv-00267, Lynch et al v. Belfor USA Group, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 8:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Thomas L Lynch

Valerie Lynch

defendants

Belfor USA Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract