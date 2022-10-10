Lyft to Face Jury Trial Over App Flaws in Precedential Flori...

News From Law.com

Courts and attorneys are closely watching litigation in Florida after a Palm Beach judge's precedent-setting ruling exposing rideshare companies to legal liability, as Lyft Inc. could be sued for its alleged failure to keep its mobile app safe because it may have caused one of its drivers to hit a pedestrian. Jeanmarie Whalen, a partner at Domnick Cunningham & Whalen in Palm Beach Gardens, represents plaintiff Teresa Brookes, 61. "The court has ruled that a transportation network application is a product and not a service, subjecting it to product liability laws," Whalen said.

October 10, 2022, 2:26 PM