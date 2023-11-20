Lyft, Days Inn to Pay $9M to Resolve Claims That They Enable...

News From Law.com

Ride-hailing company Lyft and a pair of Days Inn hotels agreed to collectively pay $9 million to resolve claims that they enabled an adult man to rape an 11-year-old girl. The plaintiffs said three separate Lyft drivers transported the girl despite knowing she had not been the one to order the vehicles and that she was a minor. Lyft joined both hotels as defendants in the case, asserting that they should be held liable for the girl's assault.

November 20, 2023, 11:10 AM

