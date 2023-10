Who Got The Work

Jamison Gilmore of King & Spalding has entered an appearance for General Motors in a pending lawsuit over an allegedly defective product. The case was filed Aug. 24 in California Central District Court by Marden Law on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wesley L. Hsu, is 2:23-cv-06991, Lydia Jimenez v. General Motors LLC.

Automotive

October 13, 2023, 2:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Lydia Jimenez

Plaintiffs

Marden Law Inc

defendants

General Motors LLC

Does

defendant counsels

King & Spalding

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product