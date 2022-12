Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Mullin Hoard & Brown on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Klitsas & Vercher on behalf of a plant worker who claims she suffered on-the-job injuries when an 18-wheeler backed into her vehicle. The case is 3:22-cv-02919, Lybrand v. Dairy Farmers of America Inc et al.

Agriculture

December 29, 2022, 4:16 PM