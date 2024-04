Who Got The Work

Amanda C. Croushore of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Walmart in a pending lawsuit over alleged national origin- and gender-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Feb. 26 in Texas Southern District Court by the Hansen Law Firm on behalf of a pharmacist who contends that he was wrongfully terminated. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, is 4:24-cv-00685, Ly v. Walmart, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 11, 2024, 9:04 AM

Plaintiffs

Kaven Ly

Plaintiffs

The Hansen Law Firm, PC

defendants

Walmart Stores Texas, LLC

Walmart Stores Texas, LLC

Walmart, Inc.

Walmart, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination