Who Got The Work

Kyle Raney of Lozano Smith has entered an appearance for Enterprise Elementary School District in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit, which pursues claims under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, was filed Oct. 18 in California Eastern District Court by attorney Tania L. Whiteleather on behalf of Nichole Wilder and her child. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller, is 2:22-cv-01847, L.W. v. Enterprise Elementary School District.

Education

December 03, 2022, 12:36 PM