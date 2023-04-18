New Suit - Trade Secrets

Snell & Wilmer filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Nevada District Court on behalf of tradeshow support providers LVE-IT Vegas Corp. and the Las Vegas Expo. The suit targets Marco Parrotto, LVE's former vice president of sales, for allegedly misappropriating confidential information, poaching the plaintiffs' employees and clients and misappropriating over $4 million from LVE accounts. The suit also targets competitor Viper Tradeshow Transportation and Sheenagh Parrotto. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00595, Lve - IT Vegas Corp. et al v. Parrotto et al.

Business Services

April 18, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Las Vegas Expo, Inc.

Lve - IT Vegas Corp.

Plaintiffs

Snell & Wilmer

defendants

Marco Parrotto

Sheenagh Parrotto

Viper Tradeshow Transportation, Inc.

nature of claim: 880/