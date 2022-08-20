New Suit - Trademark

Snell & Wilmer filed a trademark infringement and counterfeiting lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of LVDV Holdings, a streetwear company that uses the logo marks 'V' and 'VLONE' to promote and brand its apparel. The suit brings claims against Jabari Shelton for unauthorized use of the 'VLONE' mark and claims that Shelton has entered into contracts to license the mark to several prominent rap and hip hop performers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05921, Lvdv Holdings, LLC, a New York limited liability company v. Shelton.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 20, 2022, 10:35 AM