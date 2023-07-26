New Suit - Contract

Greystone Realty, the Graves Law Offices and attorney Samuel B. Zabek were sued for breach of contract on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of LV Cape Canaveral, accuses the defendants of failing to disburse a $200,000 escrow deposit in connection with a real estate transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-01412, LV Cape Canaveral LLC v. Greystone Realty Group Inc. et al.

Real Estate

July 26, 2023, 6:16 PM

