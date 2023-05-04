Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer and Littler Mendelson on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against CA Fortune Sales & Marketing to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Castronovo & McKinney on behalf of a former sales director who went out on FMLA leave, then sent a demand letter to the defendant three weeks later threatening to pursue discrimination claims; according to the suit, the defendant's counsel responded with its own letter terminating the plaintiff's employment. The case is 3:23-cv-02470, Luzzi-McGrath v. CA Fortune Sales & Marketing LLC.

Business Services

May 04, 2023, 5:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Richard Luzzi-Mcgrath

defendants

CA Fortune Sales & Marketing, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilentz, Goldman & Spitzer

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act