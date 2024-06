News From Law.com

Twin luxury real estate brokers and their older brother are facing claims of group rape in a graphic lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court. The complaint accuses twin realtor moguls Tal and Oren Alexander, as well as their brother Alon Alexander, of facilitating and participating in a rape at their Manhattan apartment in the fall of 2012. The lawsuit does not contain any allegations of improper behavior at the brokerage firm or relative to real estate dealings.

New York

June 18, 2024, 5:09 PM

