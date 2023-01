New Suit - Contract

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Luxury Lease Company. The suit, targeting BV Management LLC and Rick Rahim, centers on Lamborghini lease agreements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00101, Luxury Lease Company, LLC v. BV Management, LLC et al.

Virginia

January 23, 2023, 4:16 PM