Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed a franchise lawsuit against BMW of North America to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Arent Fox on behalf of Luxury Cars of Bayside Inc., doing business as BMW of Bayside. The case is 1:23-cv-01901, Luxury Cars of Bayside, Inc. d/b/a Bmv of Bayside v. Bmv of North America, LLC.