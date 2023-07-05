New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, sued Bikini Village K.W. Inc., Amar Oliver and Shore Store of Key West Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Rosemberg Law, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Ray-Ban sunglasses. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10052, Luxottica Group S.p.A. v. The Shore Store of Key West, Inc. et al.

July 05, 2023, 6:17 PM

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Rosemberg Law

Amar Oliver

Bikini Village K.W. Inc.

The Shore Store of Key West, Inc.

