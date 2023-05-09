New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The court case, brought by Rosemberg Law, targets Pure Liquidation, Payam Asgari and Samin Kazemi Seresht for allegedly selling counterfeit Ray-Ban sunglasses. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21741, Luxottica Group S.p.A. v. Pure Liquidation Limited et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 09, 2023, 4:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Plaintiffs

Rosemberg Law

defendants

Payam Asgari

Pure Liquidation Limited

Samin Kazemi Seresht

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims