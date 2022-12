New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against K-MET Inc., Tees Etc. Ltd. and Koresh Sion on Thursday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods, was brought by Berlandi Nussbaum & Reitzas. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-07478, Luxottica Group S.P.A. v. K-MET Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 22, 2022, 6:14 PM