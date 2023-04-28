New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Eyeglass Wearhouse II and Michele Silver on Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Rosemberg Law, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Ray-Ban sunglasses at a brick-and-mortar store in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:23-cv-60785, Luxottica Group S.p.A. v. Eyeglass Wearhouse II LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 28, 2023, 1:48 PM

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Rosemberg Law

Eyeglass Wearhouse II LLC

Michele Silver

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims