New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, sued Body Art of Key West Inc. and Suleyman Unuvar Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, filed by Rosemberg Law, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Ray-Ban sunglasses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-10051, Luxottica Group S.p.A. v. Body Art of Key West, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 05, 2023, 6:17 PM

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Rosemberg Law

Body Art of Key West, Inc.

Suleyman Unuvar

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims