New Suit - Trademark

Luxottica Group, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, sued BK Deals LLC and Menachem Korf on Friday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, brought by Rosemberg Law, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit versions of the plaintiff’s Ray-Ban sunglasses online. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21792, Luxottica Group S.p.A. v. BK Deals, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 12, 2023, 4:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Luxottica Group S.p.A.

Plaintiffs

Rosemberg Law

defendants

BK Deals, LLC

Menachem Korf

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims