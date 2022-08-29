New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate with brands including Ray-Ban and Oakley, and Costa Del Mar Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, filed by Greer Burns & Crain, pursues claims against unidentified online retailers. The case is 1:22-cv-04578, Luxottica Group S.p.A. et al v. The Partnerships and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 29, 2022, 11:30 AM