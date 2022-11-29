New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, Oakley and Costa Del Mar sued unidentified e-commerce retailers Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court case, filed by Stephen M. Gaffigan P.A., targets the defendants for allegedly selling counterfeit goods. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-62231, Luxottica Group S.p.A. et al v. The Individuals, Business Entities, and Unincorporated Associations.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 29, 2022, 3:59 PM