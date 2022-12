New Suit - Trademark

Luxottica Group sued Marsalle Inc. Thursday in Maryland District Court over trademark infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by the Rezvani Law Firm and Rosemberg Law, accuses Marsalle of selling counterfeit sunglasses with 'RayBan' and 'Oakley' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03242, Luxottica Group S.p.A, et al v. Marsalle, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 16, 2022, 6:08 AM