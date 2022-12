New Suit - Trademark

EssilorLuxottica, a European eyewear conglomerate, sued Lofty Trading Inc. and owner Ben Chang Fan for trademark infringement on Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Fishkin Lucks LLP and Rosemberg Law, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10943, Luxottica Group S.p.A. et al v. Lofty Trading, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 28, 2022, 7:32 PM