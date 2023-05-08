New Suit - Trademark

Eyewear conglomerate EssilorLuxottica, Oakley Inc. and Costa Del Mar Inc. filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Atlantic Self Storage d/b/a Beach Blvd. Flea Market, Beemer & Associates and other defendants on Monday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Rosemberg Law, arises from the alleged sale of counterfeit glasses at the Beach Blvd. Flea Market in Jacksonville, Florida. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00551, Luxottica Group S.P.A. et al. v. Beemer & Associates III LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 08, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Luxottica Group S.P.A.

Oakley, Inc.

Costa Del Mar, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Rosemberg Law

defendants

Atlantic Self Storage, LLC

Beemer & Associates III, LLC

Elaine Ashourian

Mahmoud Ashourian

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims