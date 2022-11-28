New Suit - Trademark

Liquor producer Luxco Inc., which owns the 'Yellowstone' mark for whiskey products, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against national park operator Xanterra Parks & Resorts on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, brought by Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath, accuses the defendant of selling a confusingly similar 'Yellowstone' whiskey product in commemoration of the national park's 150th anniversary. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03072, Luxco Inc. v. Xanterra Parks & Resorts Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 28, 2022, 7:33 PM