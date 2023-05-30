Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Southwest Concrete Pumping LLC, ACJ Consulting LLC and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages in violation of the Davis-Bacon Act, was filed by Mullins & Trenchak on behalf of seven former employees including a mechanic and an administrative assistant. The case is 2:23-cv-00839, Lux et al v. Buchanan et al.
Construction & Engineering
May 30, 2023, 4:14 PM