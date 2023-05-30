Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Tuesday removed a wage-and-hour lawsuit against Southwest Concrete Pumping LLC, ACJ Consulting LLC and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages in violation of the Davis-Bacon Act, was filed by Mullins & Trenchak on behalf of seven former employees including a mechanic and an administrative assistant. The case is 2:23-cv-00839, Lux et al v. Buchanan et al.

Construction & Engineering

May 30, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Mathis

Curtis Lux

Ishmel Byrd

Justin Hymes

Kathy Wadkins

Michael Bates

Rick Gordon

Plaintiffs

Mullins & Trenchak

defendants

Acj Consulting, LLC

Aeb Enterprises, LLC

Allan Benavides

Jordana Buchanan

Lillibeth Benavides

Southwest Concrete Pumping, LLC

Top Water Holdings, LLC

Zachary Buchanan

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination