Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Cargill Meat Solutions to California Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Nourmand Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to pay employees overtime wages for time spent complying with COVID-19 screening requirements. The case is 2:23-cv-00959, Luvianio v. Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation.

Agriculture

May 23, 2023, 3:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Jasmine Luvianio

Plaintiffs

The Nourmand Law Firm, Apc

defendants

Cargill Meat Solutions Corporation

defendant counsels

Cozen O'Connor

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination