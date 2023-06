New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

PharMerica Corp. was hit with a data breach class action on Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court. The suit was filed by Hausfeld, DiCello Levitt, Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird, Jones Ward and Tousley Brain Stephens on behalf of individuals whose personally identifiable information was allegedly compromised in a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00315, Luther v. PharMerica Corp.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 6:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Charley Luther

Amy Keller

Steven M. Nathan

Amanda V. Boltax

Kaplan Johnson Abate & Bird LLP

Cecily C. Jordan

Hausfeld

Kim D. Stephens

David A. Straite

Jones Ward PLC

defendants

Pharmerica Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct