New Suit - Class Action

Walmart was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Thursday in Illinois Southern District Court in connection with the retailer's alleged use of Clearview AI facial recognition software. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Scott + Scott, alleges that Walmart violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act by using Clearview's database to identify images of customers captured in video surveillance. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02104, Luthe v. Walmart Inc.