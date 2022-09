New Suit - Class Action

Walmart was hit with a biometric privacy class action Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Scott+Scott, arises out of Walmart's use of Clearview AI, which allegedly analyzes, collects and stores facial scans maintained and disseminated by a biometric database. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04701, Luthe v. Walmart, Inc.