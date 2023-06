Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Walmart to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Helena Luster, who contends she was racially profiled by three Walmart employees. The case is 5:23-cv-01172, Luster v. Walmart Super Center #1539.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Helena Luster

defendants

Walmart Super Center #1539

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation