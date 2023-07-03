Who Got The Work

C. Todd Van Dyke, Tracie Johnson Maurer and Marsha Ambroise of Jackson Lewis have stepped in to defend Envision Orthopedics & Spine in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed May 17 in Georgia Northern District Court by Barrett & Farahany on behalf of a former medical assistant who alleges discrimination based on race, sex and pregnancy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-02233, Luster v. Envision Orthopedics & Spine, LLC.

Health Care

July 03, 2023, 4:33 AM

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination