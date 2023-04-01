Partner Andrew M. Schwartz of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for the Ratchford Law Group and Jefferson Capital Systems in a pending consumer class action for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Feb. 15 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Mays Law Firm and the Law Offices of Robert P. Cocco PC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:23-cv-00597, Lussier v. Ratchford Law Group, PC et al.
April 01, 2023, 4:54 PM