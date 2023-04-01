Who Got The Work

Partner Andrew M. Schwartz of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for the Ratchford Law Group and Jefferson Capital Systems in a pending consumer class action for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was filed Feb. 15 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by the Mays Law Firm and the Law Offices of Robert P. Cocco PC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:23-cv-00597, Lussier v. Ratchford Law Group, PC et al.

Business Services

April 01, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Jennifer Lussier

Jennifer Lussier

Plaintiffs

The Mays Law Firm PC

Law Offices Of Robert P. Cocco PC

defendants

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC

Jefferson Capital Systems, LLC

Ratchford Law Group, P.C.

Ratchford Law Group, PC

defendant counsels

Sessions, Fishman, Nathan And Israel, Llc

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws