Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGlinchey Stafford on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Padgett Law Group, substitute trustee, and Regions Bank to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by McCarter East PLLC on behalf of Robert K. Lusk Jr. The case is 4:22-cv-00059, Lusk, Jr. v. Regions Bank Successor By Merger with AmSouth Bank et al.

Real Estate

November 21, 2022, 5:54 PM