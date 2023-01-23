Who Got The Work

Robert A. Lockhart of Cipriani & Werner has entered an appearance for J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The suit was filed Dec. 9 in West Virginia Southern District Court by Farmer Cline & Campbell on behalf of Amy L. Lusher and Delbert W. Lusher Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger, is 2:22-cv-00576, Lusher et al v. J. B. Hunt Transport, Inc. et al.

