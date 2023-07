New Suit - Trademark

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court on behalf of Lurline Bay LLC in connection with its use of 'Harbour' trademarks. The suit targets competitor Harbor Classic over its use of 'Harbor' for product names and online marketing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05652, Lurline Bay, LLC v. Harbor Classic, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 13, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Lurline Bay, LLC

Plaintiffs

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

defendants

Harbor Classic, LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims