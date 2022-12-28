New Suit - Consumer Class Action

The Simply Orange Juice Company and parent company Coca-Cola were slapped with a consumer class action Wednesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and the Sultzer Law Group, alleges that the defendant's Simply Tropical juice drink contains harmful levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or 'PFAS.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:22-cv-10941, Lurenz v. The Coca-Cola Company et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 28, 2022, 7:29 PM