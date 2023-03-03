Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Avila Rodriguez Hernandez Mena & Garro on Friday removed a privacy class action against Designer Brands, the parent company of Designer Shoe Warehouse, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Matthew Fornaro, accuses the defendant of sending unsolicited text messages to telephones of consumers nationwide in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case is 9:23-cv-80349, Lupolover v. Designer Brands Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 03, 2023, 3:28 PM