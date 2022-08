New Suit - Environmental

Ray Quinney & Nebeker filed a lawsuit Monday in Utah District Court on behalf of Lake Powell Houseboat Owners Asssociation and J. Weston Lunsford. The suit, which takes aim at the United State National Park Service, challenges a federal agency decision prohibiting houseboat owners from using pins to anchor their houseboats at Lake Powell. The case is 2:22-cv-00543, Lunsford et al v. US National Park Service et al.

Government

August 29, 2022, 5:23 PM