New Suit

Wells Fargo was hit with a foreclosure lawsuit Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was brought pro se by Cynthia Lundeen. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00918, Lundeen v. Wells Fargo Bank, NA.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 3:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Cynthia Lundeen

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation