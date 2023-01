Removed To Federal Court

The Office of U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Novad Management Consulting to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over claims related to real property, was filed by Young & Brown on behalf of Douglas E. Lundeen and Lori A. Lundeen. The case is 0:23-cv-00132, Lundeen et al v. Department of Housing and Urban Development et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 7:13 PM