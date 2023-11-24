Who Got The Work

Patrick M. Brogan of Kaufman & Canoles has entered an appearance for Triton Marine Services Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, which seeks to discharge a notice of maritime lien, was filed Oct. 10 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Willcox & Savage on behalf of Lunatic Charters LC, in personam, and M/V Desperado. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark S. Davis, is 2:23-cv-00502, Lunatic Charters, LC, in personam et al v. Triton Marine Services, Inc.

Virginia

November 24, 2023, 6:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Lunatic Charters, LC, in personam

M/V Desperado, and her engines, tackle, furniture, apparel, freights, etc., in rem,

Plaintiffs

Willcox Savage

defendants

Triton Marine Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Kaufman & Canoles

nature of claim: 890/